Family and friends remember Major Long

The 15 year old's death is still under investigation, as the community rallies around the family in their time of need.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are still investigating the death of 15-year-old Major Long.

His passing has rattled the community of Columbus.

As part of the inaugural East Columbus Day Festival, a balloon release was held in remembrance of Major.

Major Long’s father, Pierce Long, describes Major as the light of the family, bringing joy everywhere he went.

“You know, every day he came home, he was excited,” Pierce said. “Excited about going to school. Excellent student, 3.9 GPA. Taking all honors classes. Man, he was just so excited. He just made us excited about living and about life. And about doing more and doing better in life. He just brought the joy out of everybody.”

Major’s best friend Tyrekus Brooks, said he brought a playful energy to their friend group.

“Always will do something for you if you ask them,” Brooks said. “Very playful, very playful.”

Brooks said he impacted the world with his kindness.

“With his kindness, and just always being happy,” Brooks said. “Even if he was going through something, he was always happy.”

On July 31st, Major was shot and later died.

His death is still being investigated.

Major’s loss has rocked his family said Pierce.

“I still can’t believe we lost him,” Pierce said. “It was just devastating to our family to lose such a good kid. At 15, you know? It just has devastated our family. We’re just trying to cope, just trying to get through it day by day.”

The community’s support during this time means everything to Pierce.

“They give us the energy to keep moving,” Pierce said. “You know, we’re receiving so much positivity, so much love. And it makes us want to keep moving and continue to grow. And continue to move and be positive ourselves.”

Brooks said he’s going to carry his friend Major with him wherever he goes.

“I know he’s going to be on my mind a lot,” Brooks said. “I’m going to just try to stay positive, keep remembering him in a positive way, of course. And just use that as motivation for everything I do in my life going forward.”

Pierce said everyone Major encountered was impacted by him.

“He made everybody better he encountered,” Pierce said. “He made everyone better. And that’s the legacy I want to live on”

Pierce said he wants everyone to hold their children close, as you never know how long you have with them.

“We appreciate everyone and we love everyone,” Pierce said. “And we just want everyone to just hug your child a little closer, keep your kid a little closer, and just love on them a little more.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Columbus Police, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or use the p3 tips app.

