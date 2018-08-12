Family asks for drone pilots to help in search of missing woman in Colo.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — It’s a weekly routine sparked by tragedy — and fueled by hope. Omar Holguin, along with a few of his closest friends and family members — and a cadaver dog — were in Boulder County’s Left Hand Canyon on Sunday, searching for his sister, Rita Gutierrez Garcia.

CBS Denver reports that investigators do not believe Gutierrez Garcia is still alive.

“It’s obviously hard but, I don’t think anything is impossible,” Holguin says. “It’s been nearly five months since she disappeared.”

Gutierrez Garcia was last seen on March 18 behind a bar in Longmont.

In July, Longmont police announced that they believe she is no longer alive and that they have a suspect in the case, 29-year-old Juan Figueroa, but no one has been able to find Rita’s remains.

Longmont police believe she could be anywhere from Longmont to Rollins Pass outside of Nederland. That’s a lot of area for her family and friends to search.

“It’s huge,” says Holguin. “I guess we’re just going to take it week by week and just cover as much of it as we can.”

Now they are hoping to add people with drones to their search party.

Holguin explains why they need drones: “People with drones obviously they cover more ground and more quickly. It will be a lot more helpful than someone walking.”

Even with the dog and the drone, searching such a large untamed area is a difficult task. One that Omar hopes can be made easier by someone who knows something about his sister’s disappearance speaking up.

“Please come forward. This could have been your sister, mother or daughter,” Holguin said.

The Longmont Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Rita’s discovery or for information that leads to arresting the suspect.

Rita is 5-foot-7, 140-pounds, with ombré hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos. She was last seen in March wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black leggings.

If you have any information in the case, please call the Longmont Police Department at (303) 774-3700 or e-mail your tips to Policetipline@longmontcolorado.gov. Anyone with relevant information requiring immediate police involvement and follow-up is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at (303) 651-8501

If you would like to support Rita Gutierrez Garcia’s family you can donate here.