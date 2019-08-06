Family captures dramatic shark feeding frenzy at Myrtle Beach

Going for a walk on the beach should be relaxing — except if you happen to spot about half a dozen sharks in a feeding frenzy. A family on vacation in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina captured the intense moment on video Monday morning.

Tara Savedge shared a wild photo of the moment on Facebook. “Who wants to see some sharks this morning?” she wrote.

Who wants to see some sharks this morning? Posted by Tara McNeal Savedge on Monday, August 5, 2019

Savedge told CBS affiliate WLTX that her son and nephew were skimboarding when they noticed a school of fish suddenly jumping wildly, followed by at least five sharks jumping in and out of the water as well.

Trending News

“I’ve never seen sharks jump out of the water like that,” she said. Her husband got the children out of the ocean while she captured a video of the frenzy.

Following the shark spotting, lifeguards evacuated the beach for around an hour, WLTX reported.