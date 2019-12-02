Family member of Noxubee County shooting victim speaks

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a shooting in Noxubee County Sunday night.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun said the victim is 30-year-old Jemarcus “Scooter” Taylor.

- Advertisement -

Sandra Kelly is Jemarcus Taylor’s aunt, but she said she felt more like his sister.

Sunday night just before 8 o’clock, she got a call she’d never forget.

“As I got here, the traffic was backed up, and I had to park a few blocks and walk, and after I got here, I discovered his body,” said Kelly.

It didn’t take long for Coroner R.L. Calhoun to confirm Kelly’s fear.

“Jemarcus Taylor, 30-year-old, African-American, was sitting inside a vehicle on the passenger’s side at Airport grocery when he was shot fatally,” said Calhoun.

Kelly said she doesn’t know why someone would shoot her Nephew.

“I don’t think he had any known enemies, but of course, he didn’t live the best lifestyle. None of us do. There was some things that we had spoken to him about, the different company he was keeping, different people who he was spending time with that we disapproved of,” said Kelly.

She said she believes Taylor and his shooter knew each other.

“I’m disappointed that someone could come and take his life, and just leave him there and it hurts really, really bad. Jemarcus was a very loving person, he had a big heart. A very loving person,” said Kelly.

Investigators said they are following leads.

“At this time, we don’t have any motive. We do have a suspect and we do have witnesses, so we are investigating and we should be bringing it to a close soon,” said Chief Investigator Eddie Franklin.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department, The District Attorney’s office, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-726-5332.