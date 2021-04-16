Family of Starkville homicide victim facing another loss due to house fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a Starkville homicide victim is facing another loss after their home is possibly set on fire.

Firefighters were called to this home on P.D. Fulgham Road early Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

Oktibbeha County investigators confirm they are investigating the fire as an arson, with the help of the state fire marshal.

Flames quickly engulfed the home and destroyed it.

Sources tell WCBI the house belongs to the mother of Starkville homicide victim Clifton Files.

He was shot and killed on Easter at the intersection of Hilliard and Sherman Streets.

Two arrests have been in the homicide investigation.