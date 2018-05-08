Family says intruder shot Mississippi teen to death in bed

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – Authorities continue to investigate why a Mississippi Delta high school senior was shot to death in his own bed.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that 19-year-old Jakairius Thomas was found dead early Monday morning in his family home. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks says family members were awakened by gunfire and saw an intruder running from their home.

Banks says family members can describe the intruder’s clothing and the back of his body, but didn’t see this face. The sheriff says there were no signs of forced entry.

Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders says Thomas was shot at least twice. An autopsy is pending.

Thomas was a student at North New Summit School and scheduled to graduate later this month. Principal Keith Davis describes Thomas as polite and courteous.

