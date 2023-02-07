Family searches for justice for their loved one who was shot, killed

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man was shot and killed Friday night and police said it was a targeted attack.

Now, the family of London Rupert is seeking answers and justice.

A son, brother, and father. That is what the family of London Rupert has lost following the tragic shooting and Macon Police are looking to arrest everyone who is responsible.

“To leave home and not be sure if you’re going to return even though you’re not participating in any extracurricular activities or doing anything against anybody you still may not make it home that hurts that’s scary that’s crazy,” said Jessica Rupert, London Rupert’s sister.

Heartbreak consumed the family of London Rupert following his death Friday night.

Imagine casually driving down the road from the store and within seconds another car is shooting inside your car.

Macon Police said a suspect from another vehicle opened fire on London Rupert at the intersection of Washington Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

London’s sister, Jessica Rupert, was in disbelief.

“In a town without a stop light. In a town without a park. In a town with one grocery store,” said Jessica Rupert.

The family said this is not the first time they have encountered gunfire and they don’t feel safe in their own home anymore.

Jessica Rupert’s mother, Betty Jean Malone wanted the gun violence to end.

“I want justice for him and I want justice for everybody that they are doing this to these cars to need to be stopped and get these little guns out of their hands. They’re saying parents are even buying these children guns. This needs to be stopped,” said Malone.

“I won’t rest until I get justice If I don’t get the justice I won’t rest,” said Jessica Rupert.

With one person in custody and one person under investigation, Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said he and his officers are doing everything they can to arrest every suspect involved.

“This is still very fresh and we are still taking statements as I speak. More witnesses should be coming forward throughout the day and hopefully, we get this stuff tied today and bring some charges on a person,” said Beck.

If you know anything about this investigation, you are encouraged to call Crime stoppers or notify the Macon Police Department.

