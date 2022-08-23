Famous Maroon Band prepares to entertain fans

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Famous Maroon Band is gearing up for game days with up to five different shows they’ll showcase on the field.

“I think that first game day is going to be electrifying,” said senior drum major, Kaz Shumpert.

It’s Kaz Shumpert’s fourth year as part of the Famous Maroon Band.

“I came in as a transfer from NECC. At first I didn’t know what to expect and it ended up being one of the biggest bands, 420 people that year,” said Shumpert.

As one of the drum majors, he’ll conduct the 386 member band this football season. They’re still putting together all the steps to the music.

“The music sounds fantastic, Dr. Taylor does a good job composing all the music and the show selection committee that chooses all the music does a great job putting it together,” said Shumpert.

A committee Shumpert played a role in. He helped pick the tunes fans will hear echo throughout Davis Wade Stadium.

“I never thought I’d be here now. How we’ve talked about sine leadership camp, it’s a been a journey and it’s still a journey and I never thought I’d be here,” said Shumpert.

As he continues to find his tune, one thing he can’t get over is the fact it’s his last year.

“I might hit me come the Egg Bowl or something like that,” said Shumpert.

Another fun fact, there are 70 trumpet players in this years Famous Maroon Band.