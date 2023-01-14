Fans, friends in Tupelo mourn the loss of Lisa Marie Presley

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The hometown of Elvis Presley is in shock over the unexpected death of his only child.

Tom Brown is a morning host on Sunny 93.3 and he also emcees the Tupelo and Nashville Elvis festivals. Brown is also a co-host of “The Gates of Graceland”.

He said he has heard from listeners from around the world who are in shock over the death of Lisa Marie Presley. Brown saw Lisa Marie this past Sunday at Graceland for the singer’s 88th birthday celebrations. He encourages people to pray for the Presley family.

And at the birthplace, Executive Director Roy Turner said the death of Lisa Marie is yet another tragedy affecting the Presley family.

“Elvis was born in Tupelo, in poverty, he lived 19 years before we knew his name. Lisa was front page news in Memphis, the day she was born. And she lived her life like that, page one, top of the news. This is not the way you want to be on the news,” said Brown.

“Seems like the Presley family was plagued with tragedy, from the beginning, from Elvis’ twin being stillborn, I know Gladys never got over that, sure Vernon didn’t. To Gladys dying at 44, Elvis dying at 42, Lisa Marie losing her son at 27 to even more devastating circumstances, it’s really a family tragedy,” said Turner.

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland, next to her son, Benjamin.

