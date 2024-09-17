Farmer explains how hurricane francine helped his crops

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Before the remnants of Hurricane Francine dropped much-needed rain on North Mississippi, area farmers were concerned about how much they might be harvesting.

“We were going through a drought, and everything was dry, so that hurricane was a blessing,” said Caleb Englert, President of the Mississippi Sweet Potato Council. It hit us just right, it was not too much rain, was just the right amount, and it was slow and steady rain to help those potatoes size up. So, that is what we are looking forward to as soon as it dries,”

The category two hurricane left two inches of rain in the city of Houston. The President of the Mississippi Sweet Potato Council said that is exactly what he needed for his crops to thrive

“With having that dry spell that we had when we pretty much had that drought when there was no moisture on the ground, since it is wet now, said Englert. “It will help those sweet potatoes absorb all that moisture and put on just a little more size,”

Farmers depend on getting the right weather at the right time.

Englert said now that the ground is moist, he and other farmers can sleep much better at night.

“It takes a little bit off of our back, and it gives us a little bit of a relief to know that we have potential to have some good crops for the year,” said Englert.

Just like humans, crops need water to survive.

Plants need water to survive. Sweet potatoes can do without a ton of water, but they are just like us, we just needed it at the right time”

Englert said he is also happy about not getting too much rain, because too much water would hinder the growth of his sweet potatoes.

