Farmington city clerk turns herself in on accusations of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The city clerk of Farmington turned herself into special agents of State Auditor Shad White for accusations of embezzlement and other illegal practices.

White said Debora Jackson turned in fraudulent time cards, used vacation and sick leave she did not have, and miscalculated overtime not in accordance with the Federal Labor Standards Act.

Jackson was charged with Embezzlement and False Entries.

She was sent a letter requesting to pay back over $36,000 in regard to the charges.

If convicted on all charges, Jackson faces 30 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.

