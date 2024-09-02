Fatal bus crash leaves 7 people killed in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A brother and sister were among the 7 people killed in a bus crash in Warren County August 31.

16-year-old Perla Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash.

Her brother, 8-year-old Kain Gutierrez died at Merit Health in Vicksburg.

Five other people, 61-year-old Miguel Arriaga, 32-year-old Victor Garcia, 31 year-old Moises A. Garcia, 63-year-old Elia Guzman, and 16-year-old Angelica Palomino, all of Mexico, all reportedly died at the scene of the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred on Interstate 20 near Bovina around 12:40 a.m.

37 other people on the bus were injured.

According to the company operating the bus, it was en route from Atlanta to Dallas at the time of the crash.

