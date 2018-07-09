Fatal car accident leaves a Tippah County man dead

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that leaves one north Mississippi man dead.

Troop F Master Sergeant Ray Hall said, troopers responded to the scene at MS 15 around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said it appeared the driver of a Chevrolet Caviler, 39-year-old Stoney Waldon of Walnut, tried to make a U-turn when his car crashed into another vehicle.

Waldon was killed in the wreck.

The driver of the other vehicle, 68-year-old Jimmie Gay and his child passenger received only minor injuries.