Fatal crash in West Point takes the life of a Starkville man

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A fatal crash in West Point took the life of a Starkville man.

On Sunday, May 12, around 1:25 a.m., a one-vehicle crash took place on Industrial Road.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the car left the road and struck a culvert.

20-year-old Cameron Blair died about an hour after being taken to the hospital.

Blair was driving a 2023 Chevy Camaro with two other passengers.

A passenger was flown to Tupelo and is in serious condition and the other was sent to North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point.

West Point Police are investigating the incident.

There are very few details available about how the accident happened at the moment.

