Fatal Shooting in Lowndes County -Suspect Still Not Caught

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.

The gunfire happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of Highway 45 and Jess Lyons Road. The shooting happened just before 10 on Tuesday night.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation is in the very early stages and deputies are looking for a shooter.

Coroner Greg Merchant confirms there was a male victim.

The person’s name is not being released at this time.

if you have any information about this deadly shooting call Golden Triangle crime stoppers.