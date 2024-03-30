Fatal shooting in Starkville leaves unanswered questions

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The stark reality of gun violence hits home in Starkville claiming the life of a teenager and leaving law enforcement searching for answers.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department is now spearheading the shooting, with a person of interest already in custody.

Now the department is asking for help from the community.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating a homicide. According to the county coroner, the 19-year-old victim was identified as Jequarius Spencer. Neighbors tell us that the incident occurred right here on Bennett Drive.

“If we come asking questions about this shooting incident, people need to be honest and tell the truth. Cause if they don’t, they will end up picking up charges. We’ve got to do something about this gun violence. Something’s got to come to a halt.”

The Sheriff’s Department does a suspect of interest in custody here at the jail. Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to reach out directly to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department or even the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

