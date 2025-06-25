Fatal two-vehicle accident claims Sulligent man’s life in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – A two-vehicle crash near Vernon has claimed the life of a Sulligent man.

The accident happened last Monday, June 16, on State Highway 18 about four miles west of Vernon.

A Mack tractor-trailer driven by 60-year-old Therond Adams, Junior of Sulligent, collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 16-year-old from Millport.

The Mack truck ran off the road and hit a ditch.

Adams was thrown from the truck and critically injured.

He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, but later moved to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

He died at UMMC on June 24.

The driver and a 16-year-old passenger in the Chevy were both injured and taken to an area hospital.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash.

