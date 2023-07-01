Fatal vehicle crash in in Starkville: 71-year-old dies at the scene

Below is a press release from the Starkville Police Department regarding the fatal crash that killed one passenger and injured the driver:

“NEWS RELEASE

Starkville Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 12

June 30, 2023

Starkville, MS – The Starkville Police Department is investigating a fatal one

vehicle collision that occurred on June 30, 2023 at around 7:24 p.m. An SUV

occupied by two males left the roadway at the intersection of Highway 12 and

Bluefield Road. The 71-year-old vehicle passenger was declared deceased on

scene. The driver was flown to Tupelo for further treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact SPD at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle

Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through our anonymous tip system on our

website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.”