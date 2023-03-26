Father and one-year-old daughter confirmed dead from Monroe Co. tornado

WREN, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County community of Wren has been battered by tornadoes over the years and tragedy struck again Friday night.

Coroner Alan Gurley says two people were killed on Herndon Lane.

34-year-old Ethan Herndon and his one-year-old daughter Riley Herndon died at their home. A woman there was also seriously injured. This is according to Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley.

Rescue efforts started immediately last night but the area was decimated with heavy damage and difficult to get to.

