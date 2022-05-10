Fatherhood advocates visit the Columbus Rotary Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A faith-based organization visited the Columbus Rotary Club to promote fatherhood and advocate for children with no father in the home.

Fathers in the Field is a national ministry that seeks mentors through churches across the country and pairs those mentors with young boys who may need guidance.

The organization says there are over 25 million children with no father in the home and it’s affecting every community.

“Many (boys) act out in anger wanting a dad and want attention and often times when they do get the male attention its gangs.,” said Kevin Drewry, a missionary for the Southeast Regional “Fathers in the Field.

“When a father leaves, a girl can at least relate to the mom but when a father leaves a boy is left with no one to relate to in the home. He needs men in the community to stand in the gap for him. Teach him what it means to be a man. How to treat, honor, and respect women. How to work. All those things.”

For more information on the organization, visit Fathersinthefield.com