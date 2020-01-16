FBI arrests 3 suspected white supremacists on gun charges

The FBI office in Baltimore arrested three suspected white supremacists on firearms charges Tuesday, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Brian Lemley, Jr., and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, alleged to be members of “The Base,” a racist violent extremist group, have been charged with transporting and harboring aliens. Lemley has been charged with transporting a machine gun and other firearms charges. A Canadian national, Patrik Jordan Matthews, also faces firearms charges.

According to a federal official, the men were arrested near Baltimore and were believed to be heading toward Richmond.

The FBI accuses Mathews of unlawfully crossing from Canada into the U.S. in August. Lemly and Bilbrough are accused of driving from Maryland to Michigan to pick him up and bring him back to Maryland later that month.

In December, according to the affidavit filed in the case, Lemley and Mathews used firearms parts to make a functioning assault rifle. They also allegedly tried to produce a hallucinogenic drug, DMT, at Lemley’s and Mathews’ apartment, and they discussed The Base.

This month, according to the affadavit, Lemley and Mathews bought 1,650 rounds of ammunition and shot the rifle they had made at a gun range in Maryland. They were carrying firearms when they were arrested, apparently while traveling to Richmond.

Pro-gun groups are planning to hold a rally near the Virginia Capitol next week, on January 20. The groups oppose pending gun control legislation from the Virginia General Assembly introduced by Democrats, who now hold the majority in both chambers of the Virginia legislature.

On Wednesday, after seeing “threats of violence,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of the rally next week.

The men are expected to appear in District Court Thursday in Greenbelt, Maryland.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reporting by Andres Triay.

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.