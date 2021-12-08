FBI veteran will be taking over Tupelo Police Department

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 26 year veteran of the F-B-I will be taking over the reins of the Tupelo Police Department.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to confirm John Quaka to replace Interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton, who is set to retire at the end of the year. Clayton was appointed Interim Chief after Bart Aguirre retired this Summer.

Quaka was nominated by Mayor Todd Jordan after he and a committee of city leaders whittled down a list of 26 applicants to 3 finalists for the job.

Quaka is a Mississippi native and Ole Miss graduate. He has been with the FBI since 1995. He currently works out of the Bureau’s Oxford office and teaches classes at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center in Tupelo.

He is set to take over at T-P-D in January.