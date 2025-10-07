FCA Area Director speaks at Rotary Club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s an organization that helps athletes build their spiritual strength alongside their physical strength.

The Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes spoke to business and community leaders in Columbus today.

Greg Sykes briefed them on the mission of the organization and the opportunities it provides for athletes and their coaches.

FCA brings student athletes together for worship and witness, but it also sponsors camps in several sports.

It even offers coaches a chance to step away from the game and spend time with their spouses at coaches’ “Time Out” retreats.

Sykes said it helps that FCA has tremendous local support.

“Well, we’re blessed in Columbus and the Golden Triangle area. All our schools here allow us to come in. We have free access to pretty much all of our schools, and all our sports, and all our coaches allow us to come and share with them,” said Sykes.

One of the missions of FCA is to share Christian scripture with athletes. In the Golden Triangle, they have given out more than 500 Bibles.

