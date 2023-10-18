FCCLA, NFL teams support Louisville sophomore during cancer battle

Louisville, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville sophomore receiver Davian Caldwell, better known by his teammates as Red, was diagnosed with Stage 4 bone cancer in the spring.

“Before he was diagnosed, I tried to make him a filmer but he was determined to be a football player. He’s just one of those kinds of kids,” head coach Tyrone Shorter said.

“When he was with us he never had a frown on his face. He was always happy and always at practice doing what he loved,” sophomore receiver Lagarrion Wraggs said.

Red has been going back and forth to Memphis for treatment. Since then the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America at Louisville, better known as FCCLA, has organized fundraisers for him. On Friday, Red was surrounded by teammates and friends as he received apparel from the Titans, Falcons and Panthers. Included was a signed helmet from Panthers QB Bryce Young- Red’s favorite player.

“It made me emotional because he’s going through something that he doesn’t have to go through alone. Other people don’t have that much support,” Louisville junior and FCCLA volunteer Camryn Eiland said.

“I think it meant a lot with him being there and his favorite team providing gifts was a dream that came true for him,” Louisville running back Xzarion Haynes said.

Shorter said Red’s smile lit up the whole room and called Friday’s event a celebration because the hope is after one or two more treatments, Red will be cancer free and back where he belongs- on the sidelines. Red has inspired his teammates. They take his jersey to every game, speak about him weekly in the locker room and have dedicated the season to him.

“We talk about him not giving up,” Louisville linebacker Tyler Glenn said. “He’s going through a hard time and we’re pushing for him to get to that state championship. When he’s done with his treatment we want him to be with us.”

Louisville is 8-0 and on a quest to become the first program in Mississippi to win 12 state titles.

“He’s still No. 84 on our roster right now so when we win that state championship he wins it as well,” Shorter said.

If you want to donate, reach out to the Louisville high school main office. Or you can contact Tyrone Shorter via email (Tshorter@louisville.k12.ms.us) to make a donation to Red.