February 23, 2023 marks 4 years since deadly EF3 tornado in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday, February 23, 2023 marks four years since a deadly EF3 tornado roared through the Friendly City.

It left a trail of destruction from parts of downtown to 7th Avenue North and Railroad Street.

Dozens of homes were damaged.

Hunt Intermediate School was destroyed in the tornado while Sim Scott Park was heavily damaged.

Ashley Pounds died in the storm and more than a dozen people were hurt.

But in the midst of tragedy, the community stepped up to the plate.

Shortly after the storm, the Community Recovery of Lowndes County was created.

The group helped repair damaged homes and help get people back on their feet.

The group assisted 85 people.

