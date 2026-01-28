Federal agents involved in Minneapolis shooting placed on administrative leave, source says

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, the federal agents who were involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, a federal law enforcement official confirmed to CBS News.

It is unclear exactly when the personnel were placed on leave. Typically, the protocol is for federal law enforcement agents who have been involved in a shooting to be placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation.

But the revelation does directly contradict what Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino announced over the weekend, when he told reporters that the Customs and Border Protection officers were still on the job, working in a different city for their safety.

“All agents that were involved in that scene are working, not in Minneapolis, but in other locations,” Bovino said Sunday. “That’s for their safety. There’s this thing called doxing, and the safety of our employees is very important to us. We’re going to keep those employees safe.”

Sources told CBS News on Monday that Bovino has been relieved of his command in Minneapolis and is expected to return to California’s El Centro sector, where he served as the chief agent.

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was shot and killed by federal immigration agents amid the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis known as Operation Metro Surge. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement over the weekend that an agent fired “defensive shots,” but multiple videos of the fatal encounter show Pretti did not have a gun in his hands. Police said he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

It was the second fatal shooting in Minneapolis by immigration officers this month. On Jan. 7, an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good behind the wheel of her car in an incident that was also caught on video.

Amid heightened tension in Minnesota, President Trump said Monday that he is sending border czar Tom Homan to the Twin Cities as Bovino departs. Gov. Tim Walz’s office has since confirmed that Walz and Homan have met and that they “agreed on the need for an ongoing dialogue.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also met with Homan to discuss next steps.

