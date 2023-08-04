Federal appeals court panel rules state voting law violates US Constitution

????????????????????????????????????????? jackson capitol state mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A federal appeals court panel rules a Mississippi voting law violates the United States Constitution.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution of 1890 defies the Eighth Amendment.

Section 241 said anyone convicted of certain crimes in the state can no longer vote, even after their sentence ends.

A group of Mississippians sued claiming this was cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment.

Despite a previous ruling, the court of appeals agreed.

Under this ruling, the Secretary of State cannot enforce the state law.

WLBT reported Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch expected to ask the full appeals court to reconsider.

The group also claimed Section 253 Mississippi’s Constitution violated the U.S. Constitution but the justices disagreed. That’s when the legislature can vote to grant someone suffrage.

It’s widely known the Mississippi Constitution of 1890 was enacted to disenfranchise black voters with Jim Crow-era laws.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter