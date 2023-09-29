Federal appeals court reconsiders voting decision for certain felons

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A federal appeals court is reconsidering an earlier decision to allow certain felons the right to vote in Mississippi.

The Fifth U.S. Circuit of Appeals said a majority of the appeals court’s 16 active judges would take a new look at the decision delivered by a panel on August 4.

It held that denying voting rights to people convicted of certain felonies violated the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked for the review.

This means the August decision is vacated.

If the ruling had stood, tens of thousands of people could have regained voting rights, possibly in time for the November general election.

It was unclear how quickly the appeals court would schedule a full-court hearing or make a ruling.

