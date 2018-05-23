Federal charges set for man accused of shooting near Eupora High School

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man, now faces federal charges, after a school shooting incident near Eupora High School.

Back on March 28th, law enforcement officers responded to a shots fired call, near the high school.

Nathaniel Cole Breazeale, was arrested that day in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, eye witnesses saw Breazeale riding a red dirt-bike, when he fired six shots.

Investigators found empty shell casings, directly behind the building.

The document also says, Breazeale told investigators he tossed the gun into a nearby creek, but the gun was never found by law enforcement.

A search of his home turned up two other guns.

He also admitted to drug use.

Breazeale now faces federal charges of Possessing an Unregistered Weapon, Discharging and Possessing a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possessing a Firearm as a Current Drug User.

He is in the custody of the U.S. Marshalls.