Federal contractor who allegedly stole $46 million in crypto arrested in Caribbean, FBI says

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, a federal contractor accused of stealing $46 million in cryptocurrency was arrested in the Caribbean, the FBI announced.

John Daghita was nabbed Wednesday night by law enforcement on the island of Saint Martin, FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media. Photos posted online by the FBI and Saint Martin police show Daghita, who allegedly stole the crypto from the U.S Marshals Service, being taken away in handcuffs with a swimming pool seen in the background. A separate photo posted by law enforcement shows a suitcase full of cash.

The photos show the suitcase surrounded by computer flash drives and a passport. Patel said that the operation was conducted in cooperation with the International Cooperation Team Serious Crime Unit of the French Gendarmerie National in Saint Martin, and the Groupe d’intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale of Guadeloupe.

It is unclear how Daghita accessed digital currency.

“FBI will continue working 24/7 with our international partners to track down, apprehend, and bring to justice those who attempt to defraud American taxpayers—no matter where they try to hide,” Patel said.

