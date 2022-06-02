Federal government awards Mississippi State University with funding for veteran entrepreneurship training

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University is getting some financial help to continue its mission to transition military veterans and their families into business owners.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will award $2 million to non-profit organizations including MSU, to provide “Boots to Business” entrepreneurship training to military service members, spouses, and veterans.

“Boots to Business” is a training course designed by the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program that teaches people how to turn a business model into a legit business plan.

MSU offers the program online and the funding will continue the program’s mission and cater to the university’s Veterans Business Outreach Center.