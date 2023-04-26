Federal government provides $17.5M in tornado relief aid

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The federal government has provided $17.5 million to tornado survivors in a month of recovery efforts.

Numbers released by FEMA Wednesday morning also included help from the Small Business Administration.

Tornadoes battered the state on March 24.

FEMA has approved more than $4 million for temporary housing, including those impacted by the twisters in Monroe and Montgomery Counties.

$3 million has been used for everything from storage and cleaning supplies to dental expenses.

FEMA home inspectors have completed more than 2,800 inspections.

If you need assistance or have questions about your determination letter, go to a Disaster Recovery Center Near Me.

