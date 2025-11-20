Federal immigration crackdown in Charlotte, North Carolina, has ended, sheriff’s office says

ICE

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that a federal immigration crackdown based in Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city, is now over, a local law enforcement agency said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office in Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, said federal officials have confirmed with Sheriff Garry McFadden that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation known as ” Charlotte’s Web,” has officially concluded. No border agent operations will occur on Thursday, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

“It is important to clarify that while the ‘Charlotte’s Web’ operation has ended, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will continue to operate in Mecklenburg County as they always have,” the news release said. “ICE maintains full authority to detain, apprehend, and take into custody any undocumented immigrant in accordance with federal law.”

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn’t immediately respond Thursday to an Associated Press email seeking a response about the sheriff’s statement.

The operation that began in Charlotte over the weekend led to hundreds of arrests, according to authorities. It was part of President Trump’s aggressive mass deportation efforts, which have sent the military and immigration agents into Democratic-run cities, from Chicago to Los Angeles.

The push to carry out arrests in North Carolina expanded to areas around the state capital of Raleigh on Tuesday. Late Wednesday, Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell said on X that “border patrol enforcement appears to have been suspended” in the city.

The number of arrests around Charlotte and beyond was about double the total announced by Homeland Security officials earlier this week. The department said in a statement that agencies “continue to target some of the most dangerous criminal illegal aliens.”

Their targets include people living in the U.S. without legal permission and those who allegedly have criminal records.

Federal officials have offered few details about those arrested. They’ve also remained quiet about the scope of the enforcement operations across North Carolina and where agents will show up next, keeping communities on edge. The crackdown in Charlotte has been met with pockets of resistance and protests.

Immigration officials have blanketed the country since January, pushing detention counts to all-time highs above 60,000. Big cities and small towns across the country are targeted daily amid higher-profile pushes in places such as Portland, Oregon, where more than 560 immigration arrests were made in October. Smaller bursts of enforcement have popped up elsewhere.

