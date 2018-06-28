Federal charges filed in interstate cyber-stalking investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. and LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A four-year federal investigation into a cross country Cyber-stalking case ends with a Columbus man under arrest.

Federal prosecutors in Evansville, Indiana claim Orlando Lopez Webber, 43, had been stalking Evansville area high schoolers for nearly four years.

The five count interstate stalking indictment says Webber would use the alias ‘Lando’ to stalk victims on social media.

Webber is accused of sending graphic messages and nude photos to the young women.

The indictment only contains 5 charges but prosecutors say as many as 30 women were stalked.

Read the full Department of Justice press release here: DOJ Release.

You can also find the full affidavit here. It has been redacted to exclude graphic information. Webber Affidavit, REDACTED