Federal judge blocks new state law targeting absentee voting

elex

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A federal judge blocked a new Mississippi law that targeted absentee voting.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate said the legislation violated the Voting Rights Act and the state could not enforce the law during this year’s primaries and general election.

The legislation set a list of people who could collect and send back a ballot that was mailed to another person.

The list included U.S. Postal Service employees, and other mail carriers, along with family members, household members, or caregivers of the voter.

Penalties included a $3,000 fine and up to three years in jail.

Wingate called the language vague.

The suit was filed on behalf of Disability Rights Mississippi, the League of Women Voters of Mississippi, and three Okolona residents.

Absentee ballots are already available for the August 8 primary.

