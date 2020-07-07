Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Former Noxubee Deputy

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man is suing a former Noxubee County deputy, claiming he was assaulted in jail.

Kenneth Reed claims that Eddie Franklin pushed his head against the wall and was hit in the mouth.

Reed says three of his teeth were knocked out during the January 7, 2018 incident.

In federal court documents, Reed says he was originally arrested by Macon police and was on the phone with his mother trying to figure out a way to get out of jail.

Former Sheriff Terry Grassaree allegedly told Reed to get off the phone and explained what he was doing.

His legal team claims that’s when Franklin accused Reed of being disrespectful to the sheriff.

Reed is asking for damages to be determined by a jury.