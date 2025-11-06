Federal workers face hardship in government shutdown

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The current Government shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history.

It’s been more than a month since the shutdown began –leaving many federal workers on the job, but out a paycheck.

“I haven’t been paid anything since the shutdown, not a dime. I get earning statements, but they’re all zeroed,” said one federal worker.

There are two main categories for federal workers — excepted and non-excepted.

Excepted workers are still required to come to work but non-excepted do not report to their jobs.

However, both are going without pay.

One local excepted worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said paying the bills has been a challenge.

“My biggest financial concern is my mortgage company. My mortgage company is not sympathetic to the shutdown at all. They’re like continuing to fine me for being late,” said the federal worker.

He’s also a father and a husband.

“My family depends on me, and I’ve always provided for my family, so that takes away my one most important mission in life, to take care of my family,” said the federal worker.

The 20-year federal worker said buying groceries and paying for gas to drive to work has also become more difficult.

“OPM (The U.S. Office of Personnel Management) and our leadership keep giving us memos to resort to taking charities, go to food banks and pantries and take out interest free loans,” said the federal worker.

Though this isn’t this worker’s first shutdown, he says the effects still sting.

He said things like his retirement could be in jeopardy if he didn’t report to work or if he got a new job.

“This entirely, it destroys my faith in our federal government that they really want to take care of the people they want to take care of,” said the federal worker.

The worker we spoke to said excepted workers are more likely to get paid for the time they’ve been furloughed than non-excepted.

Some utility companies around the Golden Triangle have programs to help families who can’t afford to pay their bills.

Others have directed them to organizations who’ll help support.

