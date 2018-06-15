Feds piece together Michael Cohen’s shredded documents

Federal authorities have recovered some records they seized from Michael Cohen’s home and office in an April raid, and they’re still working to recover others, according to a court filing that was filed Friday. The government has been able to recover data from one of Cohen’s two BlackBerries that were seized, but federal authorities have been unable to extract data from the other one. The FBI is still working to recover that information.

The federal government has been able to reconstruct shredded documents — accounting for approximately 16 pages. The FBI has also obtained the contents of encrypted messaging apps. The records recovered from those apps amount to 731 pages of messages and call logs.

The government has agreed that all the material be reviewed by Cohen by June 25.

Cohen, who is under federal investigation related to his business dealings, is no longer President Trump’s attorney, Mr. Trump claimed on Friday morning. CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reported Thursday that Cohen is feeling isolated and believes Mr. Trump and his allies are turning against him, as pressure for him to cooperate with federal authorities continues.

Cohen’s associates say that in recent days he has become increasingly irritated by statements made in the media by the president’s lawyer in the Russia investigation, Rudy Giuliani. A source tells CBS News the president’s allies are trying to attack Cohen in the event that he does flip.

“This is the worst move the White House could be making at a time when the president is potentially most vulnerable and others are most vulnerable,” a lawyer close to the case told CBS News.

— CBS News’ Clare Hymes and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report