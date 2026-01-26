Feeding ministry pivots to keep meal service steady

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A few phone calls and kitchen ingenuity helped keep a Columbus feeding ministry on schedule Monday.

When Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Steve Greenough got word that members of his Monday and Tuesday serving teams weren’t going to be able to come in, he had two choices, shut down or come up with a Plan B.

With the frigid weather and the potential of more people needing a hot meal, shutting down wasn’t an option, so Plan B it was.

Greenough was able to put together a small team, and with a lot of off-the-shelf soup mix and some added ingredients they were able to whip up enough soup to keep the lunch crowd going.

“It’s freezing out there, and I just hate to think of people not being able to get a warm meal today when the weather is so bad. So, my conscience wouldn’t let me sit at home in a warm house and not do something for the people that need it.”

Loaves and Fishes in Columbus serves lunch Monday through Saturdays.

