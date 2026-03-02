Feeling Like Spring This Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures look to stay well above average for this week as we heat up and stay in the 80s!

TODAY: A stalled warm front in western TN will provide the opportunity for cloud cover and a few showers and storms to develop mid morning-early afternoon for areas along and north of I-22. Otherwise look for dry conditions as highs heat up right around 80!

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds are possible as lows will be fairly mild, only dropping down into the low 50s tonight.

TUESDAY: A beautiful day once again with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect dry conditions and the warmth to continue as highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon.