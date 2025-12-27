Feeling Like Spring This Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Very warm conditions will stay in the Magnolia state for much of this weekend before a cold front brings the chance of showers and storms as it moves through the area late Sunday/Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will maintain in the area and because of that lows will struggle to drop into the low 60s to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Our very warm temp trend continues as highs once again reach the mid 70s with a very small chance of light showers during the afternoon. Most of the day will have lots of cloud coverage with a few breaks during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Much of the conditions from Saturday will remain in play for Sunday with the caveat being brezzy conditions! Look for wind gusts to approach 20 mph at times ahead of a cold front. This cold front will increase our rain chances as it passes through late Sunday into early Monday morning.