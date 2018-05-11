Felony charge set for Lowndes County birthday escapee

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – All he wanted was freedom for his 18th birthday, and Braylin Edinburgh got it.
But that freedom only lasted a little over a month.
Now, the Columbus 18-year-old is facing a Felony Escape charge.
Lowndes County detectives say Edinburgh escaped the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center on his 18th birthday, back on March 21st.
He was somehow able to get into a control room and hit the correct button to get out.
Edinburgh was arrested at a safety checkpoint last night in Oktibbeha County.