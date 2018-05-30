Heap of felony narcotics seized during Tupelo traffic stop

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police find a lot of green after a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police stopped an SUV on Interstate 22 near Veterans Boulevard on for careless driving.

During the investigation TPD Street Crimes Officers, K-9 officers and Narcotics Officers seized a large amount of suspected felony narcotics including marijuana, THC candy, THC wax, THC stickers, THC edible food and other types of narcotics.

THC is the common name for tetrahydrocannabinol, the active component in marijuana.

Police say Kimberly Porcelli and Reuban Pollard were both arrested for Felony Possession of Schedule I Narcotics.

Their bonds have been set at $25,000.