FEMA continues individual assistance to home, apartment renters

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – We will continue to remind you about FEMA Individual Assistance available to those of you who have damage in Carroll, Monroe, and Montgomery counties.

This includes people who rent their home or apartment.

Here’s how this may help your family.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses.

These may include the replacement or repair of furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies; the replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment for people who are self-employed.

If your primary vehicle was damaged by the storms and is no longer drivable, FEMA may be able to help.

Not all damages are covered so check with FEMA to see if your vehicle is eligible.

Some uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving, and storage expenses are also covered.

You can apply to FEMA for federal assistance by visiting a local Disaster Recovery Center, online at disasterassistance.gov, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

