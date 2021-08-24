FEMA release tornado damage information in Iuka

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- FEMA has released more information about the tornado damage in Iuka

Saturday two tornados ranging from 70 to 105 mile per hour winds touched down in Iuka just minutes apart from each other.

The Director of FEMA says 33 total homes were damaged in Tishomingo County with eight homes suffering major damage.

17 homes are said to have minor damage leaving 8 homes with a grey area description of their level of damage.

Most customers in the area have their power restored.