FEMA prepares tornado survivors that unknown numbers may call them

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Recovery continues in north Mississippi after the deadly March tornadoes.

Now, FEMA wants survivors to know who will be calling them.

Applicants for FEMA assistance could receive a call or text message from a number they do not recognize.

It is important to respond and also make sure you are talking with a FEMA employee.

If you have any questions, you can call the FEMA helpline at (800)621-3362.

