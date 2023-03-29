FEMA says there are steps to follow for families to receive assistance

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency reported that there are certain steps that need to be followed before financial assistance can be distributed to individual families.

FEMA urged homeowners who have insurance to file their insurance claims and then apply to FEMA for assistance.

Those applying need to have basic contact information, including their social security number and their bank account information to begin the financial assistance process.

Disaster Survivors Assistance teams can be found throughout affected communities.

They will be available to answer basic questions and help people apply for assistance.

Once victims apply, an inspection of the damage will better help in assessing what the people’s needs are.

FEMA Media Relations Specialist Gerard Hammick said that the organization is here for the long haul.

“FEMA is here for the long term,” he said. “I can verify that FEMA stays after major disasters in areas to help people and to help the local governments.”

