FEMA, SBA approve $12M for homeowners, renters affected by tornadoes

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – FEMA and the Small Business Administration have approved over $12 million for homeowners and renters affected by last month’s devastating tornadoes.

May 25 is the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance.

Determination letters will be sent out, informing you of whether your application is approved or denied.

Read this letter fully for more important information and instructions on how to appeal your application if it was denied.

You can also visit a recovery center to get help with filing for appeals as well.

For information on how to submit an application and where to go for appeals, visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or fema.gov/disaster/4697

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter