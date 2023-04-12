FEMA to extend assistance for some storm victims with damaged vehicles

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If your primary vehicle was damaged or destroyed in the March 24 tornado, you may be eligible for help from FEMA.

Here are some of the eligibility requirements:

The car has to comply with state registration and insurance requirements. You must have proof the vehicle was damaged because of the disaster. You must prove the vehicle was working and in use at the time of the disaster.

It’s important to note the assistance is not like insurance and is capped at a pre-set amount. The assistance could be used as a down payment toward another car or repairs.

To verify your eligibility, contact FEMA.

