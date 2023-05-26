FEMA updates storm-related financial aid numbers

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – In the 2 months since tornadoes and severe storms hit communities across Mississippi, FEMA has provided disaster assistance to more than 3,500 households.

The agency has awarded more than $10.3 million in grants through the Individuals and Household Program to eligible homeowners in Carroll, Monroe, Montgomery, Humphreys, Panola, and Sharkey Counties.

Those grants help pay for uninsured and under-insured losses and storm-related damage, including home repair and rental assistance for temporary housing.

The Small Business Administration has approved more than $17. 7 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes, and non-profit organizations to repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged property and to cover economic injury.

Total Federal support for affected households, so far, stands at around $28 million.